MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/10
9961 JPY   +1.56%
02:47aSoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO
RE
02:41aSOFTBANK : South Korean E-Commerce Giant Coupang Files for U.S. IPO
DJ
02:00aSTREET COLOR : SoftBank-Backed Coupang Files for US IPO
MT
SoftBank-backed e-commerce giant Coupang files for IPO

02/12/2021 | 08:38am EST
(Reuters) - South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, looking to cash in on a record boom in capital markets.

Total revenue rose to $11.97 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $6.27 billion year earlier.

Net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.66% 63.2 Delayed Quote.2.50%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.56% 9961 End-of-day quote.23.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 747 B 54 739 M 54 739 M
Net income 2021 1 669 B 15 891 M 15 891 M
Net Debt 2021 9 901 B 94 299 M 94 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 17 722 B 169 B 169 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9 305,00 JPY
Last Close Price 9 961,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.62%169 185
AT&T INC.-0.24%204 418
T-MOBILE US-7.75%154 481
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.35%125 317
KDDI CORPORATION9.88%73 666
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.40%49 506
