SoftBank-backed e-commerce giant Coupang files for IPO

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 5 747 B 54 739 M 54 739 M Net income 2021 1 669 B 15 891 M 15 891 M Net Debt 2021 9 901 B 94 299 M 94 299 M P/E ratio 2021 8,80x Yield 2021 0,42% Capitalization 17 722 B 169 B 169 B EV / Sales 2021 4,81x EV / Sales 2022 4,69x Nbr of Employees 80 909 Free-Float 63,0% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 9 305,00 JPY Last Close Price 9 961,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 16,9% Spread / Average Target -6,59% Spread / Lowest Target -30,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 23.62% 169 185 AT&T INC. -0.24% 204 418 T-MOBILE US -7.75% 154 481 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 7.35% 125 317 KDDI CORPORATION 9.88% 73 666 VODAFONE GROUP PLC 10.40% 49 506