    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/24 12:47:37 am EDT
5195.00 JPY   -1.54%
12:54aSoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 bln in India debut
RE
05/23Didi Shareholders Approve NYSE Delisting
MT
05/23MASAYOSHI SON : India's Modi, Softbank's Son discuss more investments after big tech bets
RE
SoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 bln in India debut

05/24/2022 | 12:54am EDT
BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Delhivery, an Indian logistics startup backed by SoftBank Group, rose as much as 7.6% in their market debut on Tuesday, giving the company a valuation of 379.60 billion rupees ($4.89 billion).

The Gurugram-based company's services include parcel transportation, warehousing, cross-border and supply chain services to more than 23,000 customers, and counts popular e-commerce sites such as Amazon Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart as its clients.

Delhivery's IPO, trimmed https://bit.ly/3NnkZsK by nearly 30% to 52.35 billion rupees, was subscribed 1.63 times earlier this month at an offer price set at 487 rupees.

The offering included fresh issue of shares worth up to 40 billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares worth 12.35 billion rupees from existing shareholders, including U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

($1 = 77.5680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.03% 2151.14 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.54% 5195 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.16% 36.68 Delayed Quote.-33.08%
WALMART INC. 2.85% 122.6 Delayed Quote.-17.62%
