SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SoftBank-backed real estate brokerage Compass makes IPO filing public

03/01/2021 | 05:42pm EST
March 1 (Reuters) - Real estate brokerage firm Compass Inc, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, on Monday made its filing for an initial public offering public and revealed a 56% surge in revenue as the residential market holds up during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a shift to digitization of the real estate market as more people, encouraged by low interest rates, prefer to buy and sell homes online.

The New York-based startup said its revenue rose to $3.72 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 from $2.39 billion a year earlier.

Its net loss narrowed to $270.2 million from $388 million a year ago.

Compass confidentially filed to go public in January this year.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.09% 161.34 Delayed Quote.8.81%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.98% 79.16 Delayed Quote.12.17%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.46% 10435 End-of-day quote.29.50%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.67% 329.92 Delayed Quote.21.15%
