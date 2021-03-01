SoftBank-backed real estate brokerage Compass makes IPO filing public

March 1 (Reuters) - Real estate brokerage firm Compass Inc,
backed by SoftBank Group Corp, on Monday made its
filing for an initial public offering public and revealed a 56%
surge in revenue as the residential market holds up during the
pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a shift to digitization of
the real estate market as more people, encouraged by low
interest rates, prefer to buy and sell homes online.
The New York-based startup said its revenue rose to $3.72
billion for the year ended Dec. 31 from $2.39 billion a year
earlier.
Its net loss narrowed to $270.2 million from $388 million a
year ago.
Compass confidentially filed to go public in January this
year.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)