SoftBank : “DDoS Detection and Protection Service” Added to Optional Menu of “BBIX Transit Service”

October 4th, 2021

BBIX, Inc.



"DDoS Detection and Protection Service" Added to Optional Menu of "BBIX Transit Service"

BBIX, Inc. ("BBIX") a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. that operates an Internet eXchange (IX) business will newly add "DDoS Detection and Protection Service*" to the optional menu of "BBIX Transit Service" from October 4, 2021.

DDoS attacks (Distributed Denial of Service attacks), the act of sending a huge number of packets from multiple computers to a specific network or server via the Internet, are a typical cyber-attack method that seriously affects customers' networks and servers.

BBIX will contribute to the provision of a safe Internet environment by protecting customers from invisible attacks by providing "DDoS Detection and Protection Service" to customers using "BBIX Transit Service."

*Note: BBIX Transit Service is for customers who use BBIX's IX service, this service provides transit connection on the same port as the IX service.

Overview of "DDoS Detection and Protection Service"

1． Service

This is an optional service that provides DDoS attack detection, notification of detection, and protection against detected DDoS attacks to customers using the "BBIX Transit Service."

Menu *1 Content Black Hole (RTBH） -Detects the occurrence and convergence of traffic exceeding a set threshold and notifies the user by e-mail. *2

-Provides a management website and displays reports.

-The router on the Internet side blocks all communication (authentic or unauthorized) to the detected target host. Mitigation *3 -Detects the occurrence and convergence of traffic exceeding a set threshold and notifies the user by e-mail. *2

-Provides a management website and displays reports.

-Of the detected communications to the target host, those determined to be illegal are discarded, while authentic communications are allowed to pass.

-Bandwidth restrictions are imposed on the defense server for quantitative attacks on authentic communications.

2． Menu

*1 Protection method can be selected from "Black Hole" and "Mitigation."

*2 Detection of communication from "BBIX Transit" to customers.

*3 Limited to IPv4 support.

3． Usage fees



For more information about monthly fees and initial costs, please contact bbix-sales@bbix.net .

■About BBIX

Company Name: BBIX, Inc.

URL ：https://www.bbix.net/en/

Headquarters: 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Hidetoshi Ikeda, President & CEO

Date of establishment: June 13, 2003

Capital: 100 million yen

Ownership: 100% owned by SoftBank Corp.

Business: Telecommunications operator under Japan's Telecommunications Business Act; leasing, maintenance & management of telecommunications equipment; development, sales, maintenance & management of computer hardware/software

