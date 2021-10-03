Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SoftBank : “DDoS Detection and Protection Service” Added to Optional Menu of “BBIX Transit Service”

10/03/2021 | 10:26pm EDT
"DDoS Detection and Protection Service" Added to Optional Menu of "BBIX Transit Service"

October 4th, 2021
BBIX, Inc.

"DDoS Detection and Protection Service" Added to Optional Menu of "BBIX Transit Service"

BBIX, Inc. ("BBIX") a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. that operates an Internet eXchange (IX) business will newly add "DDoS Detection and Protection Service*" to the optional menu of "BBIX Transit Service" from October 4, 2021.

DDoS attacks (Distributed Denial of Service attacks), the act of sending a huge number of packets from multiple computers to a specific network or server via the Internet, are a typical cyber-attack method that seriously affects customers' networks and servers.

BBIX will contribute to the provision of a safe Internet environment by protecting customers from invisible attacks by providing "DDoS Detection and Protection Service" to customers using "BBIX Transit Service."

*Note: BBIX Transit Service is for customers who use BBIX's IX service, this service provides transit connection on the same port as the IX service.

Overview of "DDoS Detection and Protection Service"

1． Service
This is an optional service that provides DDoS attack detection, notification of detection, and protection against detected DDoS attacks to customers using the "BBIX Transit Service."


2． Menu
Menu *1 Content
Black Hole (RTBH） -Detects the occurrence and convergence of traffic exceeding a set threshold and notifies the user by e-mail. *2
-Provides a management website and displays reports.
-The router on the Internet side blocks all communication (authentic or unauthorized) to the detected target host.
Mitigation *3 -Detects the occurrence and convergence of traffic exceeding a set threshold and notifies the user by e-mail. *2
-Provides a management website and displays reports.
-Of the detected communications to the target host, those determined to be illegal are discarded, while authentic communications are allowed to pass.
-Bandwidth restrictions are imposed on the defense server for quantitative attacks on authentic communications.

*1 Protection method can be selected from "Black Hole" and "Mitigation."
*2 Detection of communication from "BBIX Transit" to customers.
*3 Limited to IPv4 support.

3． Usage fees

For more information about monthly fees and initial costs, please contact bbix-sales@bbix.net .

■About BBIX
Company Name: BBIX, Inc.
URL ：https://www.bbix.net/en/
Headquarters: 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Hidetoshi Ikeda, President & CEO
Date of establishment: June 13, 2003
Capital: 100 million yen
Ownership: 100% owned by SoftBank Corp.
Business: Telecommunications operator under Japan's Telecommunications Business Act; leasing, maintenance & management of telecommunications equipment; development, sales, maintenance & management of computer hardware/software

● The company names and service names described in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.
● The contents, products, specifications, contact information and other information contained in this press release are as of the date of announcement. This information is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 02:25:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
