The indicative price for the block deals is likely in the range of 752 Indian rupees to 767 rupees per share, CNBC-TV18 said.
Shares of PB Fintech, parent of online insurance aggregation platform PolicyBazaar, closed at 767 rupees on Thursday.
SoftBank may sell a 2.54% stake in PB Fintech at a discount of up to 2%, CNBC-TV18 reported.
PB Fintech and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
As of June 2023, SoftBank holds a 4.39% stake in the company through its venture capital fund, according to exchange data.
