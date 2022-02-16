SoftBank mulls $8 bln margin loan as part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is asking
banks vying to be part of a potential listing of Arm Ltd to
underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg News
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, SoftBank sought to list Arm after
scrapping plans to sell the company to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia
Corp in a deal valued at up to $80 billion.
Britain's Arm, which named a new chief executive last week,
said it would go public before March 2023 and SoftBank CEO
Masayoshi Son indicated that would be in the United States, most
likely the Nasdaq.
The margin loan financing will be linked to Arm's initial
public offering (IPO) stock and is one option under
consideration, according to the report.
Such loans allow companies to borrow money against the value
of securities owned. SoftBank in 2020 revealed plans to borrow
up to 500 billion yen ($4.33 billion) from 16 domestic and
foreign financial institutions by using almost a third of its
stake in telco SoftBank Corp as collateral.
For Arm, banks are planning to pitch IPO valuations of more
than $50 billion, the report said.
SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
The Japanese conglomerate acquired Arm, whose technology
powers Apple Inc's iPhone and nearly all other
smartphones, in 2016 for $32 billion.
Arm licenses its architecture and technology to customers
such as Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd which design chips for devices from mobile
phones to computers.
($1 = 115.3900 yen)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)