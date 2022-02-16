Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank mulls $8 bln margin loan as part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News

02/16/2022 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is asking banks vying to be part of a potential listing of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, SoftBank sought to list Arm after scrapping plans to sell the company to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp in a deal valued at up to $80 billion.

Britain's Arm, which named a new chief executive last week, said it would go public before March 2023 and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son indicated that would be in the United States, most likely the Nasdaq.

The margin loan financing will be linked to Arm's initial public offering (IPO) stock and is one option under consideration, according to the report.

Such loans allow companies to borrow money against the value of securities owned. SoftBank in 2020 revealed plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.33 billion) from 16 domestic and foreign financial institutions by using almost a third of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp as collateral.

For Arm, banks are planning to pitch IPO valuations of more than $50 billion, the report said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Japanese conglomerate acquired Arm, whose technology powers Apple Inc's iPhone and nearly all other smartphones, in 2016 for $32 billion.

Arm licenses its architecture and technology to customers such as Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd which design chips for devices from mobile phones to computers. ($1 = 115.3900 yen) ($1 = 115.4500 yen) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.24% 170.515 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.21% 13972.396784 Real-time Quote.-9.62%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.82% 259.145 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
QUALCOMM, INC. -1.87% 169.5879 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.60% 73700 End-of-day quote.-5.87%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.45% 1440.5 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.51% 5236 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
10:15aSoftBank mulls $8 bln margin loan as part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News
RE
09:05aNYSE moves closer to NFT trading with trademark application
RE
01:26aSingapore's Funding Societies raises $144 mln in SoftBank-led equity round
RE
02/15SOFTBANK : Cameo and SoftBank Corp. Partner to Bring Service that Enables Fans to Receive ..
PU
02/15Logistics tech startup Veho valued at $1.5 bln in Tiger Global-led fundraise
RE
02/15Nikkei ends lower as Ukraine crisis, U.S. rate-hike bets weigh
RE
02/14Nikkei flips to losses as weak earnings weigh amid Ukraine worries
RE
02/14AMD closes record chip industry deal with estimated $50 billion purchase of Xilinx
RE
02/14TRACKINSIGHT : Japan Equity ETFs witness outflows amid global risks
TI
02/14AMD closes record chip industry deal with estimated $50 bln purchase of Xilinx
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 113 B 52 849 M 52 849 M
Net income 2022 624 B 5 392 M 5 392 M
Net Debt 2022 16 151 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 8 824 B 76 284 M 76 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 158,00 JPY
Average target price 9 003,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.08%75 147
AT&T INC.-1.06%173 812
T-MOBILE US9.53%158 697
KDDI CORPORATION10.65%71 711
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.86%60 417
VODAFONE GROUP PLC23.73%50 756