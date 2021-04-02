SoftBank : Earnings Results Briefing for FY2020

April 2, 2021

SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank') will hold its earnings results briefing on May 11, 2021 (JST), for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The briefing will be available through webcast as follows. The planned presenter is Junichi Miyakawa, President & CEO and others.

Date and Time May 11, 2021 4:00pm - (JST) (planned)

Click here for Japanese version.

The online presentation will be accessible from this page.

Disclaimer

The presentation and comments (including the posts from the official social media accounts) is made based on information available at the time it was made.

Statements in the webcasts that are not historical facts including, without limitation, our plans, forecasts and strategies are Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, general market conditions, customer demand for products and services, increased competition, inherent risks in international operations and other important factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any Forward-looking Statement.

The presentation and comments contained in the webcasts (including the posts from the official social media accounts) regarding companies other than SoftBank and other companies within the SoftBank Group is quoted from public sources and others, and we have neither verified nor are we responsible for the accuracy of information.

SoftBank expressly disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update revise or supplement any Forward-looking Statement in any presentation material or generally to any extent. Use of or reliance on the information in the webcasts is at your own risk.

* To view the webcast comfortably, we recommend over a Wi-Fi connection when viewing on a smartphone or tablet.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:45:02 UTC.

[Note]