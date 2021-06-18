Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SoftBank : Nvidia to invest at least $100 million in UK supercomputer, CEO says

06/18/2021 | 11:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017

(In June 17 item, corrects spelling of Simon Segars name in paragraph 6)

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's chief executive on Thursday said the company will spend at least $100 million on a supercomputer in the United Kingdom.

Speaking at The Six Five Summit, CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia will spend "$100 million, just as a starting point" on the Cambridge-1 supercomputer.

Nvidia had said in October it planned to spend 40 million pounds, or about $55.6 million, on the project.

Nvidia is in the process of acquiring U.K.-based chip technology firm Arm Ltd for $40 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. The deal faces pushback from Nvidia's rivals and is under regulatory scrutiny in the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

To show its commitment to Arm's U.K. operations, Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said in October it was building the U.K.'s most powerful supercomputer in Cambridge, where Arm is headquartered, to focus on solving healthcare and artificial intelligence problems.

At The Six Five summit, Huang was asked about Nvidia's investment plans in the United Kingdom during a joint interview with Arm Chief Executive Simon Segars.

"Cambridge-1, that supercomputing center is, call it a $100 million, just as a starting point," Huang said. "I mean, it's a big investment. It is the most powerful supercomputer in the U.K., and researchers are super excited about it."

(1 pound = $1.39 US Dollars)

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.23% 763.42 Delayed Quote.42.91%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.80% 7834 End-of-day quote.-2.78%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 657 B 51 235 M 51 235 M
Net income 2021 3 444 B 31 192 M 31 192 M
Net Debt 2021 11 316 B 102 B 102 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 13 417 B 122 B 122 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11 554,15 JPY
Last Close Price 7 834,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.78%122 600
AT&T INC.-0.07%205 204
T-MOBILE US8.60%182 602
KDDI CORPORATION15.75%72 613
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.04%51 036
VODAFONE GROUP PLC7.74%50 634