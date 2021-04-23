Log in
SoftBank : The 35th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
[Online presentation]
The 35th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 23, 2021
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank') will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 22, 2021. The meeting can be viewed via webcast.

Click here for Japanese version.

Date and Time June 22, 2021, 10:00am (JST) (planned)
1. SoftBank Corp. website

The live streaming will be accessible from this page.

2. Facebook/Twitter/YouTube

The live streaming will be accessible from this page.

Disclaimer

The presentation and comments (including the posts from the official social media accounts) is made based on information available at the time it was made.
Statements in the webcasts that are not historical facts including, without limitation, our plans, forecasts and strategies are Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, general market conditions, customer demand for products and services, increased competition, inherent risks in international operations and other important factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any Forward-looking Statement.
The presentation and comments contained in the webcasts (including the posts from the official social media accounts) regarding companies other than SoftBank and other companies within the SoftBank Group is quoted from public sources and others, and we have neither verified nor are we responsible for the accuracy of information.
SoftBank expressly disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update revise or supplement any Forward-looking Statement in any presentation material or generally to any extent. Use of or reliance on the information in the webcasts is at your own risk.

[Notes]
  • *
    Please refer to 'The 35th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders' for the details.
  • *
    Video and audio difficulties may result depending on the communication and network environment.
  • *
    Communication charges at the viewer's expense may be required to view SoftBank Corp.'s webcast or online presentation.
  • *
    A Wi-Fi environment is recommended for comfortable viewing on smartphones or tablets.
  • *
    A notification will appear on this page if for some reason the live streaming cannot be provided.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
