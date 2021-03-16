SoftBank : UK-based Opensignal Ranks SoftBank Corp. as No. 1 in the World for Video Experience and Games Experience

'Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2021'

also ranks SoftBank second for Voice App Experience

March 16, 2021

SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank') today announced that it was ranked global No. 1 for Video Experience and Games Experience by UK-based mobile network analytics firm Opensignal. In its Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2021 report announced March 2021, the firm also ranked SoftBank second globally for Voice App Experience.

Opensignal, which is regarded as the wireless industry's largest and most frequent analyzer of the global consumer mobile experience, collects billions of measurements daily from more than 100 million smartphones worldwide. For its Global Network Experience Awards 2021 Report, it surveyed 179 mobile network operators around the world and comprehensively evaluated them by comparing six criteria: Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience and 4G Availability.

SoftBank was the global winner for Video Experience, a metric that measures the quality of video streamed to mobile devices by measuring real-world video streams over an operator's network, and Games Experience, a new category that analyzes latency, packet loss and jitter and the overall gaming experience when using an operator's network. SoftBank was also ranked second globally for Voice App Experience, which measures the quality of experience for over-the-top (OTT) voice services - mobile voice apps such as LINE, WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, among others.

SoftBank has strived to improve telecommunication quality and speeds so customers can enjoy mobile communications, the Internet, video streaming services and social platforms stress-free. Taking the results of this survey into account, SoftBank will continue to build a telecommunications environment that is convenient for customers, as well as provide services and solutions that meet their needs.

For more information, please see the Opensignal report.

* SoftBank's rankings for the 'Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020' can be viewed here

Opensignal and the Opensignal logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Opensignal Limited. Third party trademarks mentioned are property of the respective holders.

Opensignal's Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2021 used independent analysis based on mobile measurements collected from July 1 to December 27, 2020. © Opensignal, Limited

SoftBank, the SoftBank name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and other countries.

Other company, product and service names in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

