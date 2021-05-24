SoftBank : Vision Fund 2 invests $250 mln in banking tech startup Zeta

May 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's Vision
Fund 2 has invested $250 million in Zeta, valuing it at $1.45
billion, the banking technology startup said on Monday.
Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C
funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and
Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.
The company helps over 10 banks and 25 fintechs across eight
countries with its technology for credit and credit-card
processing, loans, mobile banking and personal finance
management.
Sodexo, a customer of the company, also
participated in the latest round as a minority investor, Zeta
said.
Zeta currently has over 750 employees across its offices in
the United States, the UK, the Middle East and Asia.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)