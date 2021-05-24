Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : Vision Fund 2 invests $250 mln in banking tech startup Zeta

05/24/2021 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 has invested $250 million in Zeta, valuing it at $1.45 billion, the banking technology startup said on Monday.

Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.

The company helps over 10 banks and 25 fintechs across eight countries with its technology for credit and credit-card processing, loans, mobile banking and personal finance management.

Sodexo, a customer of the company, also participated in the latest round as a minority investor, Zeta said.

Zeta currently has over 750 employees across its offices in the United States, the UK, the Middle East and Asia. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SODEXO 0.49% 78.24 Real-time Quote.12.54%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.06% 8505 End-of-day quote.5.55%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
09:51aSOFTBANK  : Vision Fund 2 invests $250 mln in banking tech startup Zeta
RE
09:00aSOFTBANK  : Korean AI tutor Riiid raises $175 million from SoftBank, heads to pu..
RE
06:29aSOFTBANK  : to Absorb Investment Securities Subsidiary
MT
04:37aSoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations
RE
05/21SOFTBANK  : WeWork posts £1.45bn loss ahead of stock market debut
AQ
05/21SoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board
RE
05/21SoftBank nominates Koei gaming exec to board
RE
05/21SOFTBANK  : Partial Amendments in the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/21SOFTBANK  : Appointment of Board Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
PU
05/21SOFTBANK  : Absorption-type Merger of Subsidiary (Net Culture GK)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 657 B 51 936 M 51 936 M
Net income 2021 3 444 B 31 619 M 31 619 M
Net Debt 2021 11 316 B 104 B 104 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,29x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 14 241 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11 600,31 JPY
Last Close Price 8 505,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.55%133 701
AT&T INC.4.35%214 271
T-MOBILE US0.89%169 635
KDDI CORPORATION20.84%77 001
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.41%50 551
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.31%49 725