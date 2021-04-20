Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Group Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/20
9821 JPY   -1.84%
04/20SOFTBANK  : Vision Fund seen posting record earnings on Coupang
RE
04/20Japanese shares extend sharp fall on COVID-19 lockdown worries
RE
04/20SOFTBANK  : Comments on Certain Media Coverage
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : Vision Fund seen posting record earnings on Coupang

04/20/2021 | 11:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion Vision Fund is widely seen reporting record earnings on May 12 after portfolio companies listed during the quarter, mostly driven by gain on its stake in South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang.

SoftBank's 37% stake in Coupang, which sources have said was acquired for about $3 billion, was worth around $30 billion at the end of the March quarter. Coupang shares have slipped 14% since March.

Gain on Coupang and investments like Uber Technologies are seen delivering a third quarter of growing profit for the fund, which pushed the group to a record loss last year as valuations fell during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to media reports that SoftBank's profit is to set a domestic record, the conglomerate said it would record gains but valuations were still being calculated.

Other big bets by Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, including ride-hailing firms Grab and Didi, are also heading to public markets although analysts warn returns may not match the supersized Coupang gain.

"Upside for SoftBank is not as high as it was with those earlier investments," said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research, who sees the Vision Fund unit posting about $30 billion in quarterly gain.

The expected profit helps obscure Vision Fund missteps including investment in collapsed supply chain financier Greensill, and comes as companies like hotel chain Oyo grapple with a pandemic-induced downturn.

SoftBank's gains are mostly unrealised and some observers see Grab's record $40 billion merger with a blank-cheque company marking a peak for the investment vehicles amid concern over rich valuations for tech firms.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 725 B 53 024 M 53 024 M
Net income 2021 3 291 B 30 482 M 30 482 M
Net Debt 2021 10 899 B 101 B 101 B
P/E ratio 2021 5,39x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 17 049 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11 027,00 JPY
Last Close Price 9 821,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.21.88%160 726
AT&T INC.4.28%214 082
T-MOBILE US-2.12%164 038
KDDI CORPORATION9.82%72 119
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.86%53 250
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.04%48 100
