MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : WeWork agrees $9 billion SPAC merger to finally get stock market listing

03/26/2021 | 11:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of a WeWork space in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - WeWork said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp, enabling the office-sharing company to complete a stock market listing two years after its failed first attempt.

The merger with BowX, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), values WeWork at around $9 billion, a steep drop from the $47 billion the money-losing company was worth in a 2019 private funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp.

Later in 2019, WeWork attempted an initial public offering but pulled the plans due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style.

Neumann ultimately stepped down as chief executive. Sandeep Mathrani is now CEO, and his work has included cutting costs by $1.6 billion, according to WeWork.

"Sometimes you don't pick the path (and) a path picks you. In December, we were approached by BowX and other SPACS," Mathrani told CNBC in an interview.

"We had seen a path to profitability and we thought it was a good time to raise additional liquidity to de-risk the balance sheet, and to make sure that we have a path to profitability," Mathrani added.

BowX shares on Nasdaq were up 8% in morning trading.

SoftBank, WeWork's largest backer, will retain a majority stake in the company after the deal. SoftBank and other investors have agreed to a one-year lock-up on their shares, according to a person familiar with the matter. Current shareholders will own about 83% of the combined company.

SPACs like BowX are shell companies that raise funds in an IPO with the goal of merging with an unidentified private company. For the company being acquired, the merger is an alternative way to go public over a traditional IPO.

'OPPORTUNITY STOCK'

Prospective investors in WeWork's 2019 IPO were in part spooked by losses that stretched into the billions of dollars with no clear path to profitability.

WeWork has yet to turn a profit. Its adjusted EBITDA, a measure of a business' underlying profitability, was -$1.8 billion in 2020. WeWork forecasts this will be -$900 million in 2021 but predicts it will achieve operating profitability of $500 million in 2022.

WeWork has also had to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to many office staffers working from home. WeWork's revenues for 2020 were flat at $3.2 billion, but the company and real estate industry experts expect there will be growing demand after the pandemic for the sort of flexible offices provided by companies like WeWork.

"We believe that WeWork is going to be the opportunity stock for the recovery," BowX co-CEO Vivek Ranadivé told CNBC.

In total WeWork expects to raise $1.3 billion in cash from the merger, funded by the $420 million BowX raised in its IPO in August and an $800 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Insight Partners, Starwood Capital Group and Fidelity Management.

BowX had initially looked to raise $500 million for the PIPE but increased this due to investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

PJT Partners was WeWork's financial adviser on the deal. UBS Group AG advised BowX.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in Boston; Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M., Arun Koyyur, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Dan Grebler)

By Niket Nishant, Noor Zainab Hussain and Joshua Franklin


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOWX ACQUISITION CORP. 7.46% 10.4299 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.84% 9075 End-of-day quote.12.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 765 B 52 506 M 52 506 M
Net income 2021 2 459 B 22 399 M 22 399 M
Net Debt 2021 10 124 B 92 205 M 92 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 16 267 B 149 B 148 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10 510,54 JPY
Last Close Price 9 238,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.62%167 461
AT&T INC.4.59%213 654
T-MOBILE US-8.43%156 133
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.38%137 234
KDDI CORPORATION15.59%73 431
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.38%52 226
