Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : backed Coupang aims to deliver mammoth U.S. IPO at over $50 billion valuation

03/01/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - South Korea's Coupang Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, is targeting a blockbuster stock market debut that would value the e-commerce giant at well over $50 billion and make it the largest U.S. initial public offering this year.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Coupang said it would price its offering between $27 and $30 a share. At the upper end of that range, Coupang will raise as much as $3.6 billion.

The massive offering comes as U.S. capital markets gear up for another banner year for new listings, underscoring unprecedented investor appetite for technology companies, which have seen sales skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea's e-commerce market was estimated to be worth $90.1 billion in 2020, an annual growth of 22.3%, and is expected to reach $141.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 12%, data and analytics company GlobalData has said.

The IPO would also mark a major win for SoftBank's $100-billion Vision Fund, furthering a turnaround that has seen the fund swing rapidly from huge losses to record profit.

Founded in 2010 by Harvard graduate Bom Suk Kim, Seoul-based Coupang made a splash in Korea with its 'Rocket Delivery' service, which promised delivery within 24 hours, shaking family-owned retail conglomerates such as Shinsegae and Lotte.

The projected IPO valuation range of $46 billion to $51 billion would represent a significant jump from Coupang's last private fundraise in 2018 when it was valued at roughly $9 billion, according to data provider PitchBook.

Apart from SoftBank, which has invested billions in Coupang, other major investors include BlackRock Inc, venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital and billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Coupang plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CPNG".

Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JP Morgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
11:41aSOFTBANK  : backed Coupang aims to deliver mammoth U.S. IPO at over $50 billion ..
RE
11:29aCredit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds
RE
11:29aBLACKROCK  : Coupang Sets IPO Terms Pushing Market Cap Above $48 Billion
DJ
11:03aSOFTBANK  : backed Coupang aims to deliver mammoth U.S. IPO at over $50-bln valu..
RE
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca
09:55aSOFTBANK  : to write down $1.5 billion Greensill investment - Bloomberg News
RE
09:10aSOFTBANK  : to write down $1.5 bln Greensill investment - Bloomberg News
RE
08:00aSOFTBANK  : Announces Settlement Agreement with Adam Neumann and WeWork Special ..
AQ
07:32aCredit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds
RE
07:03aSoftBank-backed SPAC chops IPO size to $280 mln
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 741 B 53 795 M 53 795 M
Net income 2021 2 207 B 20 684 M 20 684 M
Net Debt 2021 10 363 B 97 102 M 97 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,92x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 18 565 B 174 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10 152,85 JPY
Last Close Price 10 435,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.29.50%165 062
AT&T INC.-3.03%198 905
T-MOBILE US-11.03%149 099
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.49%141 746
KDDI CORPORATION7.24%70 653
VODAFONE GROUP PLC0.89%45 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ