SoftBank : backed Dingdong valued at $6.6 bln as shares rise 19% in NYSE debut

June 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Dingdong, backed by
SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in
their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving
the Chinese grocery app a valuation of $6.6 billion.
The stock opened at $28 per share, up from the initial
public offering price of $23.50. At that valuation, Dingdong
would be worth 29% more than the $5.1 billion it was valued at
after the Japanese conglomerate invested in it last month.
Earlier, the company raised $95.7 million, selling more than
4 million American depositary shares. The pricing was at the
lower end of a range announced earlier.
The IPO size was slashed to almost a fourth of Dingdong's
initial target, indicating a lukewarm response from investors
despite a sustained mania for new listings in the United States.
Established in 2017 and backed also by Tiger Global
Management and Sequoia Capital, Dingdong operates mainly in
China's first-tier cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen
and Hangzhou.
Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were the
lead underwriters.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)