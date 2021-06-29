Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : backed Dingdong valued at $6.6 bln as shares rise 19% in NYSE debut

06/29/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
June 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of $6.6 billion.

The stock opened at $28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $23.50. At that valuation, Dingdong would be worth 29% more than the $5.1 billion it was valued at after the Japanese conglomerate invested in it last month.

Earlier, the company raised $95.7 million, selling more than 4 million American depositary shares. The pricing was at the lower end of a range announced earlier.

The IPO size was slashed to almost a fourth of Dingdong's initial target, indicating a lukewarm response from investors despite a sustained mania for new listings in the United States.

Established in 2017 and backed also by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital, Dingdong operates mainly in China's first-tier cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:27pSOFTBANK  : backed Dingdong rises 19% in market debut, valued at $6.6 billion
RE
11:42aIndia's Bharti Invests Further $500 Million in Satellite-Internet Company One..
DJ
11:10aEXCLUSIVE : SoftBank leads new funding round in Gympass, valuing startup at $2.2..
RE
08:53aSOFTBANK  : backed ShipBob raises $200 mln in Bain-led round, turns unicorn
RE
06/28EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank shrinks robotics business, stops Pepper production - source..
RE
06/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Results of Tender Offer by SoftBank Corp. for Share Cert..
PU
06/28SOFTBANK  : Enterprise Business Briefing
PU
06/28[DELAYED]RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER BY : 7036)
PU
06/28SOFTBANK  : backed Dingdong slashes U.S. IPO target by over 70%
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 928 B 53 626 M 53 626 M
Net income 2022 1 177 B 10 649 M 10 649 M
Net Debt 2022 14 046 B 127 B 127 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 13 282 B 120 B 120 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 755,00 JPY
Average target price 11 484,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.76%122 635
AT&T INC.0.07%206 275
T-MOBILE US, INC.7.56%181 218
KDDI CORPORATION11.97%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.11%50 614
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-0.31%47 655