March 1 (Reuters) - Compass, a real estate brokerage firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp, made its filing for an initial public offering public on Monday, and revealed a 56% surge in revenue as the residential market holds up during the pandemic.

The brokerage said its revenue rose to $3.72 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 from $2.39 billion a year earlier.

