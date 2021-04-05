Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/02
9787 JPY   +4.22%
07:43aSOFTBANK  : leads $1.2 billion investment in diagnostics firm Invitae
03:12aSOFTBANK  : Corporate Governance Report
02:55aJapanese shares end higher on strong U.S. job data, SoftBank jumps
SoftBank : leads $1.2 billion investment in diagnostics firm Invitae

04/05/2021
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp will invest $1.15 billion in Invitae Corp, the U.S. genetic diagnostics company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 765 B 52 137 M 52 137 M
Net income 2021 2 459 B 22 242 M 22 242 M
Net Debt 2021 10 124 B 91 557 M 91 557 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 17 234 B 156 B 156 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10 510,54 JPY
Last Close Price 9 787,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.21.46%155 706
AT&T INC.5.95%217 509
T-MOBILE US-5.34%158 644
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.50%134 415
KDDI CORPORATION12.88%71 334
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.52%52 124
