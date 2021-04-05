SoftBank : leads $1.2 billion investment in diagnostics firm Invitae

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 5 765 B 52 137 M 52 137 M Net income 2021 2 459 B 22 242 M 22 242 M Net Debt 2021 10 124 B 91 557 M 91 557 M P/E ratio 2021 6,85x Yield 2021 0,43% Capitalization 17 234 B 156 B 156 B EV / Sales 2021 4,75x EV / Sales 2022 4,62x Nbr of Employees 80 909 Free-Float 63,0% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 10 510,54 JPY Last Close Price 9 787,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 32,8% Spread / Average Target 7,39% Spread / Lowest Target -29,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 21.46% 155 706 AT&T INC. 5.95% 217 509 T-MOBILE US -5.34% 158 644 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 15.50% 134 415 KDDI CORPORATION 12.88% 71 334 VODAFONE GROUP PLC 10.52% 52 124