Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
>
Equities
>
Japan Exchange
>
SoftBank Group Corp.
9984
JP3436100006
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
(9984)
Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/02
9787
JPY
+4.22%
07:43a
SOFTBANK
: leads $1.2 billion investment in diagnostics firm Invitae
RE
03:12a
SOFTBANK
: Corporate Governance Report
PU
02:55a
Japanese shares end higher on strong U.S. job data, SoftBank jumps
RE
SoftBank : leads $1.2 billion investment in diagnostics firm Invitae
04/05/2021 | 07:43am EDT
04/05/2021 | 07:43am EDT
(Reuters) - A group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp will invest $1.15 billion in Invitae Corp, the U.S. genetic diagnostics company said on Monday.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
© Reuters 2021
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2021
5 765 B
52 137 M
52 137 M
Net income 2021
2 459 B
22 242 M
22 242 M
Net Debt 2021
10 124 B
91 557 M
91 557 M
P/E ratio 2021
6,85x
Yield 2021
0,43%
Capitalization
17 234 B
156 B
156 B
EV / Sales 2021
4,75x
EV / Sales 2022
4,62x
Nbr of Employees
80 909
Free-Float
63,0%
More Financials
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
10 510,54 JPY
Last Close Price
9 787,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
32,8%
Spread / Average Target
7,39%
Spread / Lowest Target
-29,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Masayoshi Son
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba
Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure
Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey
Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
21.46%
155 706
AT&T INC.
5.95%
217 509
T-MOBILE US
-5.34%
158 644
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
15.50%
134 415
KDDI CORPORATION
12.88%
71 334
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
10.52%
52 124
More Results
