SoftBank : to take 40% stake in warehouse robotics firm AutoStore for $2.8 bln

April 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has agreed
to buy a 40% stake in AutoStore for $2.8 billion, the
Norway-based robotics firm said on Monday, in yet another big
investment by the conglomerate in warehouse automation
technology that optimizes e-commerce operations.
The Japanese company will acquire the stake from funds
affiliated with AutoStore's majority shareholder Thomas H. Lee
(THL) Partners and other investors including EQT Private Equity,
valuing the firm at $7.7 billion.
Founded in 1996, AutoStore has 20,000 robots deployed across
35 countries and counts Puma, Best Buy and Siemens among its
customers. The company also touts a design method that allows
customers to store four times the inventory in the same space in
a warehouse.
Such technology enables e-commerce companies to deliver
packages faster and more economically, as online shopping has
surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SoftBank in January last year took part in a $263 million
funding round in Berkshire Grey, which develops artificial
intelligence-based logistics automation systems used by its
customers - Walmart Inc, Target Corp and FedEx Corp - in their
warehouses and distribution centers.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)