SoftBank posts $17 bln Vision Fund loss in first quarter

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on
Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its
Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its
tech portfolio slid.
SoftBank had booked a record loss at the Vision Fund unit in
May as market turmoil driven by rising interest rates and
political instability hit the tech investor.
The group's sliding portfolio pushed it to a 3.16 trillion
yen net loss in the latest quarter. That compared with profit of
761.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who will speak at an
earnings briefing from 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), has pledged to
tighten investing criteria and preserve cash to weather the
downturn.
In the quarter ended June, falling listed investments
included robotics firm AutoStore Holdings Ltd,
artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc and
ridehailer Uber Technologies Inc.
Plunging initial public offering volumes and market
scepticism towards money-losing startups have squeezed an
important source of capital for SoftBank, which hopes to list
chip designer Arm following the collapse of a sale to Nvidia.
The sell-off has hit hedge fund Tiger Global, which competes
with "unicorn hunter" Son on deals and saw its flagship fund
fall 50% in the first half of the year after it underestimated
the impact of surging inflation on markets.
($1 = 135.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Klamann)