    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
5695.00 JPY   +0.74%
02:28a URGENT : SoftBank Group logs net loss of 3.16 tril. yen in April-June
AQ
02:19a SoftBank posts $17 bln Vision Fund loss in first quarter
RE
02:18a Urgent Headline News
AQ
SoftBank posts $17 bln Vision Fund loss in first quarter

08/08/2022 | 02:19am EDT
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid.

SoftBank had booked a record loss at the Vision Fund unit in May as market turmoil driven by rising interest rates and political instability hit the tech investor.

The group's sliding portfolio pushed it to a 3.16 trillion yen net loss in the latest quarter. That compared with profit of 761.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who will speak at an earnings briefing from 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), has pledged to tighten investing criteria and preserve cash to weather the downturn.

In the quarter ended June, falling listed investments included robotics firm AutoStore Holdings Ltd, artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc and ridehailer Uber Technologies Inc.

Plunging initial public offering volumes and market scepticism towards money-losing startups have squeezed an important source of capital for SoftBank, which hopes to list chip designer Arm following the collapse of a sale to Nvidia.

The sell-off has hit hedge fund Tiger Global, which competes with "unicorn hunter" Son on deals and saw its flagship fund fall 50% in the first half of the year after it underestimated the impact of surging inflation on markets. ($1 = 135.2200 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. -2.37% 18.575 Real-time Quote.-46.60%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.18% 189.89 Delayed Quote.-35.44%
SENSETIME GROUP INC. -0.90% 2.21 Delayed Quote.-59.45%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.89% 1527.5 Delayed Quote.4.09%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.74% 5695 Delayed Quote.4.03%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.50% 32.01 Delayed Quote.-23.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 426 B 47 462 M 47 462 M
Net income 2023 544 B 4 019 M 4 019 M
Net Debt 2023 17 815 B 132 B 132 B
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 8 922 B 65 901 M 65 901 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
EV / Sales 2024 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 65,4%
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.03%65 901
T-MOBILE US24.64%181 284
AT&T INC.-1.22%130 760
KDDI CORPORATION25.31%68 355
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.75%57 780
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.18%40 814