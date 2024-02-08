February 08, 2024 at 01:15 am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group on Thursday posted a net profit of 985.5 billion yen ($6.6 billion) in the October-December quarter, ending a streak of four consecutive quarters in the red, as the value of some investments gained ground.

The net profit at group level compared with a 744.7 billion yen loss a year earlier on a steep decline in the valuation of its unlisted Vision Fund unit investments.

