The net profit at group level compared with a 744.7 billion yen loss a year earlier on a steep decline in the valuation of its unlisted Vision Fund unit investments.
(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Chris Cushing and David Dolan)
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group on Thursday posted a net profit of 985.5 billion yen ($6.6 billion) in the October-December quarter, ending a streak of four consecutive quarters in the red, as the value of some investments gained ground.
The net profit at group level compared with a 744.7 billion yen loss a year earlier on a steep decline in the valuation of its unlisted Vision Fund unit investments.
(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Chris Cushing and David Dolan)
