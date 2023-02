The Vision Fund's investment loss came to 730.36 billion yen ($5.52 billion) in the latest quarter, on top of the combined loss of 7.3 trillion yen during the first nine months of 2022.

At SoftBank itself, the net loss totalled 783.42 billion yen, compared with a 29.05 billion yen profit a year earlier.

($1 = 132.2200 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan)