SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO on Monday - Axios

(Reuters) - SoftBank's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between $500 million (£372.66 million) and $600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios https://www.axios.com/softbank-spac-monday-de58a7f0-3f13-40dd-bafc-5194e7cd4a73.html reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the report added.

