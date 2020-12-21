SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 million on Monday -Axios

SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the Axios added.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.

Reuters reported in October that the Vision Fund was targeting external funding for a blank-cheque company.

Such a move would see Masayoshi Son's SoftBank joining the rush for SPACs, shell vehicles that raise money in an initial public offering (IPO) before merging with a privately held company.

The vehicles are being using to take a record number of companies public, bypassing the traditional IPO route.

