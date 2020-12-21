Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 million on Monday -Axios

12/21/2020 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - SoftBank's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios https://www.axios.com/softbank-spac-monday-de58a7f0-3f13-40dd-bafc-5194e7cd4a73.html reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the Axios added.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.

Reuters reported in October that the Vision Fund was targeting external funding for a blank-cheque company.

Such a move would see Masayoshi Son's SoftBank joining the rush for SPACs, shell vehicles that raise money in an initial public offering (IPO) before merging with a privately held company.

The vehicles are being using to take a record number of companies public, bypassing the traditional IPO route.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2020
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
04:36aSoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 mln on Monday -Axios
RE
02:11aKahoot! - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
12:41aSoftBank-backed face-scan firm rebrands U.S. unit to add distance after black..
RE
12/18MARKET CHATTER : Intel Declines on Reports That Microsoft Plans to Design Own Ch..
MT
12/18For Many Big Businesses, 2020 Was a Surprisingly Good Year
DJ
12/18SoftBank-backed Creditas reaches $1.75 billion valuation in new funding round
RE
12/18SOFTBANK : Creditas announces $255 mln Series E - VEF invests an additional USD ..
AQ
12/18EXCLUSIVE : Indonesia e-commerce giant Tokopedia aims for $1 billion dual U.S., ..
RE
12/17MARKET CHATTER : Tokopedia Commissions Morgan Stanley and Citi for Planned Listi..
MT
12/16Softbank-backed Tokopedia undecided on SPAC merger, may opt for IPO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 794 B 56 010 M 56 010 M
Net income 2021 1 720 B 16 628 M 16 628 M
Net Debt 2021 9 464 B 91 486 M 91 486 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 15 162 B 147 B 147 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8 492,92 JPY
Last Close Price 8 354,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.75.65%146 691
AT&T INC.-24.77%209 476
T-MOBILE US68.22%163 737
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.72%121 200
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-30.46%120 310
KDDI CORPORATION-7.10%66 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ