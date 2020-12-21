SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 mln on Monday -Axios

Dec 20 (Reuters) - SoftBank's Vision Fund is
preparing to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an
initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition
company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios https://www.axios.com/softbank-spac-monday-de58a7f0-3f13-40dd-bafc-5194e7cd4a73.html
reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.
SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional
SPACs, the Axios added.
A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.
Reuters reported in October that the Vision Fund was
targeting external funding for a blank-cheque company.
Such a move would see Masayoshi Son's SoftBank joining the
rush for SPACs, shell vehicles that raise money in an initial
public offering (IPO) before merging with a privately held
company.
The vehicles are being using to take a record number of
companies public, bypassing the traditional IPO route.
