SoftBank reaps $33 billion Coupang windfall

March 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on
Thursday racked up a roughly $33 billion gain on paper through
the public market debut of South Korea's largest e-commerce
company, Coupang Inc, the latest sign of a dramatic
turnaround for its $100 billion Vision Fund.
Shares of Coupang opened 81% above their offer price on
Thursday, after the company raised $4.6 billion in the U.S.
stock market's biggest initial public offering this year.
SoftBank paid around $3 billion for a 37% stake in the
company, according to sources familiar with earlier
fund-raising, giving it a roughly $33 billion headline profit if
prices hold.
Coupang's hugely successful stock market launch is welcome
news for SoftBank, which is grappling with the collapse of
billions of dollars worth of funds linked to Britain's Greensill
Capital, a supply chain finance start-up.
Vision Fund is Greensill's biggest backer.
The Japanese conglomerate last month reported third-quarter
net profit ballooned more than 20 times thanks to a recovery at
the Vision Fund, a huge venture capital operation famous for
investing early in Uber and other tech industry startup
successes.
Only a year ago, SoftBank had been smarting from the flopped
IPO and collapse in value of office sharing firm WeWork, raising
questions over whether Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son had
lost his midas touch and threatening plans to establish a
successor to Vision.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced Son to sell assets but
a second deal reported by Reuters on Thursday bodes well for VF
II, a second, smaller fund.
The $225 million late-stage funding round for healthcare
startup Forward Health was its first major investment this year,
following a pickup in activity and the group's fortunes in the
second half of 2020.
The Vision Fund also made $11 billion on a blockbuster
market launch of DoorDash Inc in December, which valued
the food delivery company at more than $70 billion.
It also made gains on home seller Opendoor Technologies
Inc's initial offering in December.
The fund still holds large stakes in China's biggest
ride-hailing firm Didi, as well as Uber's Southeast Asian rival
Grab.
SoftBank is also trying to ride the mania for special
purpose acquisition companies, launching a handful of
blank-check firms this year, although none of them have found
investment targets yet.
SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Patrick Graham and Shounak Dasgupta)