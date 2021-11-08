Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/05
6209 JPY   -0.34%
SoftBank reports $3.5 billion net loss in Q2

11/08/2021 | 01:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp slipped into the red with a 397 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the July-September quarter, hit by falling valuations in the tech portfolio of its Vision Fund unit.

The loss compared with a profit of 628 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The Vision Fund unit reported a quarterly investment loss of 1.167 trillion yen.

CEO Masayoshi Son describes SoftBank as a goose laying "golden eggs" - referring to its stakes in startups that go to market, but initial public offerings (IPOs) have dropped off and shares in many of its top assets fell during the quarter.

"The strategy of let's create the perception of enhanced value by taking things public hasn't really worked this year," Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry said.

Depressed valuations in SoftBank's China portfolio amid a regulatory crackdown continued to drag on its performance. The group's largest asset, Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, fell by around a third in the three months to September.

Bright spots for the Vision Fund include its India portfolio with ride-hailer Ola and logistics firm Delhivery targeting listings.

SoftBank has been trimming stakes following the expiry of lock-up periods, while focusing on investing through its second Vision Fund that has $40 billion in committed capital from SoftBank itself.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 070 B 53 390 M 53 390 M
Net income 2022 1 327 B 11 673 M 11 673 M
Net Debt 2022 15 187 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,39x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 10 637 B 93 778 M 93 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 209,00 JPY
Average target price 10 018,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-22.95%93 778
AT&T INC.-12.73%179 239
T-MOBILE US-9.03%153 221
KDDI CORPORATION12.56%68 205
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.26%59 859
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-7.92%41 149