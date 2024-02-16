Feb 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son is looking to raise up to $100 billion for a chip venture that will rival Nvidia Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
