Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
5556.00 JPY   -0.48%
01:22pSoftBank snub shows London risks losing its listings lustre
RE
12:08pFTSE 100 tips higher as China data lifts miners
AN
12:00pFTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 3.1% on Upbeat China Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank snub shows London risks losing its listings lustre

03/03/2023 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An ARM and SoftBank Group branded board is displayed at a news conference in London

LONDON (Reuters) - London risks losing its appeal for stock market listings, some investors and financial executives said, with sluggish trading and low valuations driving more companies to float elsewhere.

Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, on Thursday said a U.S.-only initial public offering (IPO) was the "best path forward" for both the chip technology firm and its stakeholders.

That dashed government hopes that Arm, seen as a British tech success story, would return to the London market, where it was listed before being taken over in 2016.

"There is zero surprise that Arm has chosen New York, and many other businesses, particularly where the majority of their operations are in the U.S., will follow," said Iain McDonald, founder of investment advisory firm Belerion Capital.

Arm's announcement came a day after Dublin-based construction materials company CRH recommended moving its primary listing from London to the United States.

"It's a move that seems to make sense for a company that does so much business Stateside, but it hints at further dissatisfaction with London's ability to cut it as a global financial superpower," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

In another blow to London, Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest online betting firm, said last month it would consult shareholders on an additional U.S. listing.

McDonald said that if companies like Arm do not list in the U.S. they would "simply be acquired by better capitalised, higher-rated U.S. competitors", pointing to reduced market liquidity and support for growth companies in Britain.

Britain's troubles in attracting IPOs stem partly, investment bankers say, from London-listed companies being valued lower than those in the United States.

S&P 500 index companies trade at 17 times 12-month forward earnings, compared with around 11 for the FTSE All-Share index, a gap that has grown in the past decade.

London accounted for just 1.1% of the total amount raised by companies in listings in 2022 and ranked 13th in a table topped by China and the United States, Dealogic data shows.

So far in 2023 it is 21st, with China again in top spot.

But British companies that floated in New York have not necessarily had the smooth ride they expected, data compiled by the London Stock Exchange (LSE) suggests.

By the LSE's own count, the 22 British businesses that have floated in the U.S. over the last decade have seen their shares drop by 38.6% on average.

(Graphic: Cheaper by the pound - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BRITAIN-STOCKS/dwpkdzqdzvm/chart.png)

'AMBITIOUS REFORMS'

Britain remains a leading global financial centre, the headquarters of many major global institutions, the world's largest foreign exchange trading venue and home to one of Europe's largest stock exchanges by market value.

But Arm's decision should be a wake-up call for officials to make Britain a more attractive destination, LSE Chief Executive Julia Hoggett said.

"(It) demonstrates the need for the UK to make rapid progress in its regulatory and market reform agenda, including addressing the amount of risk capital available to drive growth," Hoggett said on Friday.

Britain has launched a series of reforms designed to streamline listing rules and make it easier for investors to allocate more cash to stocks, rather than bonds.

"The UK is taking forward ambitious reforms to the rules governing its capital markets, building on our continued success as Europe's leading hub for investment, and the second largest globally," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

Among the measures already in place is a reduction of the minimum free-float required for companies to list, and further reforms are in the works, including a review of the LSE's Premium and Standard listing segments.

"The U.S. is a big competitor, but it's important for companies to look at the data," said one person with knowledge of British efforts to win more listings.

(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, Huw Jones and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Alun John and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRH PLC -0.49% 4255.5 Delayed Quote.29.63%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 0.23% 13360 Delayed Quote.18.07%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.94% 7568 Delayed Quote.4.04%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.15% 267.965 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.48% 5556 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01:22pSoftBank snub shows London risks losing its listings lustre
RE
12:08pFTSE 100 tips higher as China data lifts miners
AN
12:00pFTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 3.1% on Upbeat China Data
DJ
10:31aArm snubs London by choosing U.S. listing
RE
10:04aLondon Stock Exchange urges rapid UK reforms after Arm's snub
RE
08:43aSoftBank's Arm Plans US-Only Listing in Blow to London
MT
08:42aShares in UK-Listed Airlines Rise after Lufthansa's Swing to Profit
DJ
06:28aUK Semiconductor Designer Arm to Pursue US Listing in 2023 -- Update
DJ
06:08aU.K. Semiconductor Designer Arm to Pursue US Listing in 2023
DJ
06:06aMarketmind: Inflation 'blip' or brave new world?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 541 B 47 814 M 47 814 M
Net income 2023 29 616 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2023 13 729 B 100 B 100 B
P/E ratio 2023 -103x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 8 125 B 59 398 M 59 398 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 556,00 JPY
Average target price 7 067,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.08%59 687
T-MOBILE US0.82%172 116
AT&T INC.1.36%133 043
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.96%66 034
KDDI CORPORATION0.15%63 043
VODAFONE GROUP PLC18.23%32 175