    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
5178.00 JPY   +1.49%
05:37pSoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT
RE
05:22pSoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT
RE
05:02pSoftbank Moves To Sell Down Most Of Its Alibaba Stake- FT
RE
SoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT

04/12/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
April 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing regulatory filings it had analyzed.

The forward sales, which FT analyzed based on filings sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will eventually cut SoftBank's stake in the Chinese e-commerce group to just 3.8%, according to the report.

The Japanese group, led by billionaire founder Masayoshi Son, has sold about $7.2 billion worth of Alibaba shares this year through prepaid forward contracts, the report added.

SoftBank told FT the Alibaba transactions reflected its shift to "a defensive mode" to address a more uncertain business environment, and added the company would provide details of the deal in its quarterly results announcement in May.

Alibaba and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares dropped 1.3% in after-market trade.

SoftBank booked a gain of $34 billion last year by cutting its stake in Alibaba to 14.6% from 23.7%, as the firm sought to shore up its cash reserves amid steep losses incurred by its Vision Fund unit.

Alibaba has lost more than two-thirds of its value from the highs it touched in late 2020, hit by Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector that included a hefty fine on Alibaba and scrutiny of founder Jack Ma's business empire.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.93% 93.84 Delayed Quote.15.27%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.57% 1511 Delayed Quote.0.97%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.49% 5178 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 522 B 48 981 M 48 981 M
Net income 2023 -299 757 M -2 251 M -2 251 M
Net Debt 2023 12 809 B 96 204 M 96 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 -23,5x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 7 575 B 56 891 M 56 891 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 178,00 JPY
Average target price 6 912,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.60%55 861
T-MOBILE US7.14%180 690
AT&T INC.6.95%140 387
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.45%67 238
KDDI CORPORATION1.21%65 063
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.32%30 897
