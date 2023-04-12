SoftBank to sell nearly all its stake in Alibaba - FT

April 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has
moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd , the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday citing regulatory filings it had analyzed.
The forward sales, which FT analyzed based on filings sent
to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will eventually
cut SoftBank's stake in the Chinese e-commerce group to just
3.8%, according to the report.
The Japanese group, led by billionaire founder Masayoshi
Son, has sold about $7.2 billion worth of Alibaba shares this
year through prepaid forward contracts, the report added.
SoftBank told FT the Alibaba transactions reflected its
shift to "a defensive mode" to address a more uncertain business
environment, and added the company would provide details of the
deal in its quarterly results announcement in May.
Alibaba and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comment. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares dropped 1.3%
in after-market trade.
SoftBank booked a gain of $34 billion last year by cutting
its stake in Alibaba to 14.6% from 23.7%, as the firm sought to
shore up its cash reserves amid steep losses incurred by its
Vision Fund unit.
Alibaba has lost more than two-thirds of its value from the
highs it touched in late 2020, hit by Beijing's crackdown on the
tech sector that included a hefty fine on Alibaba and scrutiny
of founder Jack Ma's business empire.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)