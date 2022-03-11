SoftBank won't invest in Indonesia capital city project

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp
will not invest in Indonesia's project to relocate its capital
city to Borneo island, a company spokesperson said on Friday.
"SoftBank is passing on the project but continues to invest
in Indonesia through the Vision Fund's portfolio companies," the
spokesperson told Reuters.
In January 2020, Indonesia's powerful coordinating minister
for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, said
SoftBank had offered up to $40 billion for the project. SoftBank
said at the time no figure had been suggested.
Indonesian officials also raised with CEO Masayoshi Son
SoftBank's possible backing for a bid to host the 2032 Olympics,
Reuters reported in March of that year. Brisbane was eventually
selected.
A spokesperson for Luhut did not immediately respond to
Reuters. Bloomberg carried comment from the minister saying Son
would no longer invest in the project.
In 2019 ride-hailing firm Grab said it would invest $2
billion into Indonesia over five years using capital from
SoftBank to accelerate the digitalization of services such as
healthcare and infrastructure.
Son has a history of enthusiasm for grand plans including
Saudi Arabian schemes to build solar power plants and a
futuristic city in the desert.
SoftBank was hit by collapse in portfolio valuations in the
early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing an asset sell-off,
and more recently has been hit by a slide in listed tech stocks.
Group shares closed down 6% on Friday and are trading near
two year lows, despite a 1 trillion yen ($8.6 billion) buyback
launched in November.
($1 = 116.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Mark Potter)