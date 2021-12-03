Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Softbank Group shares slide 3% after Didi, Arm, Grab triple setback

12/03/2021 | 12:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp dropped over 3% on Friday after the giant tech investor was hit with three disappointments within 24 hours, including a poor Nasdaq debut for ride-hailing firm Grab.

SoftBank, either in its own right or through its Vision Fund, has made a string of massive investments around the world, often in large technology companies.

Its shares fell to as low as 5,423 yen ($47.89) on Friday, before settling slightly higher but with losses of 23% over three weeks.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global, which is 21.5% owned by the Vision Fund, said earlier Friday it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, after coming under pressure from Chinese regulators over data security.

A few hours earlier, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block U.S. chip company Nvidia Corp's more than $80 billion planned acquisition of British chip technology provider Arm, which is owned by SoftBank, adding to already significant global regulatory challenges of the deal.

A few hours before that, shares of Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, slid more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday following the company's record $40 billion merger with a blank-check company.

The Vision Fund is Grab's largest shareholder owning about 18.6% of the company.

"As long as such news is there, we would have to wait and hold off buying SoftBank Group," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities. "Every time we see negative factors on SoftBank, we have to sell its shares."

The group reported a second-quarter loss last month as its Vision Fund unit took a $10 billion hit from a decline in the share price of its portfolio companies.

"We don't have a comment," a SoftBank Group spokesperson said when asked about the FTC's opposition to Nvidia's purchase of Arm.

He also declined to comment on Didi's plans to delist from the New York stock exchange and Grab's share debut, saying they were investments made by the Vision Fund and not by SoftBank directly.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Junko Fuijita in Tokyo; additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; writing by Alun John; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.20% 321.26 Delayed Quote.146.08%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.10% 5599 End-of-day quote.-30.52%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01:17aCowed by Chinese regulators, Didi plans to delist from New York months after debut
RE
12:54aSoftbank Group shares slide 3% after Didi, Arm, Grab triple setback
RE
12:18aU.S. regulators move to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm
RE
12:18aDidi to Delist From NYSE ‘Immediately'
MT
12/02Nikkei edges lower on Omicron woes; SoftBank falls after Grab slumps
RE
12/02US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal
AQ
12/02Tech Up, But Not By Much, After Reported Apple Warning -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/02U.S. FTC sues to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm
RE
12/02Southeast Asia's Grab slumps in U.S. debut after record SPAC deal
RE
12/02SoftBank and celebrities back funding for faith-based app
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 111 B 53 982 M 53 982 M
Net income 2022 1 476 B 13 035 M 13 035 M
Net Debt 2022 15 202 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,64x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 9 595 B 84 872 M 84 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 599,00 JPY
Average target price 9 862,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-30.52%84 872
AT&T INC.-19.85%158 744
T-MOBILE US-18.16%133 299
KDDI CORPORATION6.72%65 257
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.34.37%58 242
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-9.00%40 363