Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed Brazilian
company 2TM, which runs Latin America's largest cryptocurrency
exchange Mercado Bitcoin, said on Wednesday it will acquire a
controlling stake in Lisbon-based crypto exchange CriptoLoja.
The Brazilian firm, valued at roughly $2.2 billion, declined
to disclose the terms of the acquisition, but said the
transaction is pending approval with Banco de Portugal, the
nation's central bank.
CriptoLoja has been operating since July last year. In June
2021, it received Portugal's first official license as a virtual
asset service provider.
"Portugal is a strategic market for us, because it requires
a specific license, is becoming an important hub for crypto in
Europe and opens a gateway into the larger European market,"
said Roberto Dagnoni, chief executive officer of 2TM group, in a
statement.
The Brazilian holding company will start its expansion into
Europe with an over-the-counter (OTC) operation. As a second
phase, it intends to take the entire MercadoBitcoin.com platform
to retail and institutional investors.
CriptoLoja's founders, Luís Gomes and Pedro Borges, will
remain co-heads of the business while also leading 2TM's
expansion in Europe, 2TM said.
Borges said in the statement that the crypto ecosystem is
flourishing in Portugal, but it is still an emerging topic in
the country.
The Portuguese exchange is one of many acquisitions that 2TM
is looking to undertake, not only in Europe, but also in Latin
America.
"We're looking at several jurisdictions where we can acquire
companies that have already existing licenses or have filed for
licenses," Daniel Carneiro da Cunha, 2TM's executive director,
corporate development told Reuters in an earlier interview.
"We will be looking at other jurisdictions as well to set up
proprietary operations and through that be able to gain exposure
to regulatory and existing licenses."
The Brazilian firm raised $200 million from Japan's SoftBank
Group Corp for Mercado Bitcoin in a financing round
over the summer.
