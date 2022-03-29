Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Softbank-backed Ola Electric faces India probe after e-scooter fire

03/29/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter, in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is investigating how an e-scooter built by Ola Electric caught fire at the weekend, with the government worried the incident could cause panic and hamper growth of the nascent electric vehicle (EV) sector, a top bureaucrat told Reuters.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, EVs are crucial to meeting India's carbon reduction target and reducing its fuel import bill.

"If reasons for the damage are not nipped in the bud, it can spread panic affecting the EV industry," Giridhar Aramane, secretary of India's ministry of road transport, which has ordered the investigation, said.

"The basic aim is to ensure the truth comes out else it can become murky," he said.

Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sales of electric scooters in India, led by start-ups such as Hero Electric and Ather Energy, as well as Ola, have gathered pace in recent months to make up about 2% of total scooters and motorbikes sold.

On Saturday, a Twitter user in the western city of Pune posted a video of an Ola scooter bursting into flames. The social media post went viral, forcing Ola to order its own investigation.

The government inquiry, to be carried out by the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety, a unit of India's defence research arm, could be more of an issue for Ola than customer criticism it has incurred of slow deliveries.

One of India's most popular startups, Ola began selling its electric scooters last year. It produces 1,000 scooters a day, leaving it far off a planned initial target of building two million a year.

The company is best known in India for it ride-hailing cab service, which rivals Uber Technologies. Its electric vehicles business Ola Electric is valued at around $5 billion.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.89% 5504 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.06% 36.59 Delayed Quote.-17.08%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 1.80% 223.36 Delayed Quote.2.43%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
03/28Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million
RE
03/28Japan's Nikkei snaps 9-day winning streak, BOJ moves limit losses
RE
03/27Japan's Nikkei set to snap 9-day winning streak on profit-taking
RE
03/27SoftBank Prepares For Up To $10 Billion Of Loans For Arm IPO In March 2023
MT
03/26India's Ola Electric says investigating scooter fire incident
RE
03/25Softbank Finalising Loans Of Up To $10 Billion From Banks Ahead Of Arm IPO - FT
RE
03/25Softbank finalising loans of up to $10 bln from banks ahead of a…
RE
03/25MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 25, 2022
03/25SoftBank Targets Arm IPO with $60 Billion Valuation
MT
03/25Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign inflow in over two months
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 134 B 49 707 M 49 707 M
Net income 2022 707 B 5 731 M 5 731 M
Net Debt 2022 15 939 B 129 B 129 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 9 226 B 74 771 M 74 771 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 402,00 JPY
Average target price 8 232,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.59%73 385
AT&T INC.-2.97%170 982
T-MOBILE US9.06%158 023
KDDI CORPORATION21.45%73 785
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.47%66 119
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.87%46 649