Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 07:00:00 am BST
5411.00 JPY   -3.01%
09:28aSoftbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
RE
04/22SoftBank Reportedly to Retain Majority Stake in Arm After IPO
CI
04/22ELON MUSK : Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

04/24/2022 | 09:28am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter, in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Softbank-backed Ola Electric said on Sunday it will recall 1,441 of its electric scooters, weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire, prompting a government probe into the incident.

Scooters involving Indian start-ups Okinawa and PureEV have also been involved in fires, in what some say could be an early setback for a nascent sector that is key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's carbon reduction and climate goals.

India launched an investigation into the fires last month, and formed a committee of experts to make recommendations on remedial steps. Okinawa recalled 3,215 vehicles this month.

"We will be conducting a detailed diagnostics and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles," Ola Electric said in a statement on Sunday.

India wants electric scooters and motorbikes to make up 80% of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, compared with about 2% today, and Modi's administration is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to make EVs locally.

Ola said it supported an EV safety policy, and a preliminary assessment of one of its vehicles catching fire revealed the incident was an isolated one, adding that the recalls were a "pre-emptive measure."

(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.01% 5411 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.87% 187.15 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
09:28aSoftbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
RE
04/22SoftBank Reportedly to Retain Majority Stake in Arm After IPO
CI
04/22ELON MUSK : Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing
RE
04/22Japanese shares end lower on weak Wall Street; Toshiba jumps
RE
04/22SoftBank to Reduce British Unit Arm's IPO Size, Keep Majority Stake
MT
04/22Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, tech shares drop
RE
04/22Softbank Plans To Retain Controlling Stake In Arm After IPO- Bloomberg News
RE
04/21India plans to penalise companies, mandate recalls after EV fires - minister
RE
04/20Japanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers
RE
04/20Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, weak yen lifts automakers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 171 B 47 943 M 37 313 M
Net income 2022 728 B 5 654 M 4 400 M
Net Debt 2022 15 940 B 124 B 96 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 8 910 B 69 220 M 53 873 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 411,00 JPY
Average target price 8 095,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.42%69 220
T-MOBILE US10.91%160 696
AT&T INC.5.07%139 744
KDDI CORPORATION27.01%73 846
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.92%67 809
VODAFONE GROUP PLC13.70%46 368