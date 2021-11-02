Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Group Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Softbank-backed Ola unveils first operating profit ahead of potential IPO

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A policeman drinks tea in front of Ola's office in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, has notched up its first-ever operating profit since beginning operations a decade ago, company documents showed on Tuesday.

Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market, where it competes with Uber Technologies, has a growing presence in several global markets such as Australia and Britain.

Ola reported standalone operating profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 898.2 million rupees ($12 million) for the fiscal year that ended in March 2021, versus a loss of 6.1 billion ($81.55 million).

Despite revenue down 65% from a year ago after a fall in demand for ride-sharing amid pandemic lockdowns, Ola has turned profitable, helped by aggressive cost cuts and a workforce reduction, the filing with the government showed.

Founded in 2010 by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few months, joining a slew of Indian start-ups preparing to list.

But the company is set to lose two top executives, its Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal, Reuters has reported.

The firm has also expanded into leasing cars and building electric scooters.

($1=74.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 040 B 53 130 M 53 130 M
Net income 2022 1 327 B 11 673 M 11 673 M
Net Debt 2022 15 330 B 135 B 135 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 10 842 B 94 995 M 95 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 329,00 JPY
Average target price 10 291,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-21.46%94 995
AT&T INC.-11.79%181 138
T-MOBILE US-14.08%144 589
KDDI CORPORATION14.48%69 103
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.54%57 717
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-9.58%40 996