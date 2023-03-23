Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
4960.00 JPY   -0.54%
02:16aSoftbank-owned Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of U.S. IPO - FT
RE
01:38aRakuten to Launch 106.8 Billion Yen IPO of Banking Subsidiary in April
MT
03/22Japan's Nikkei jumps nearly 2% as bank fears ease; Rakuten surges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Softbank-owned Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of U.S. IPO - FT

03/23/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Arm Ltd, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is seeking to raise prices for its chip designs, as it aims to boost revenue ahead of an initial public offering in New York, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The British chip designer recently notified several of its customers of a "significant shift" to its business model, the newspaper said, citing several industry executives and former employees.

Arm intends to alter its royalty program, ceasing to charge chipmakers royalties for using its designs based on a chip's value, and instead charge device makers based on the value of the device, the report said.

As a result of this change, Arm anticipates generating multiple times more revenue for each design it sells, since the value of an average smartphone far exceeds that of a single chip.

"Arm is going to customers and saying 'We would like to get paid more money for broadly the same thing'," a former senior employee who left the company last year told FT.

MediaTek Inc, Unisoc, Qualcomm Inc and multiple Chinese smartphone makers, including Xiaomi Corp and Oppo, are among the companies that have been made aware of the proposed changes to pricing policy, the report added.

Arm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The company is likely to aim to raise at least $8 billion from what is expected to be a blockbuster U.S. stock market launch this year, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIATEK INC. 1.30% 781 End-of-day quote.24.96%
QUALCOMM, INC. -1.48% 121.97 Delayed Quote.10.94%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.54% 4960 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 4.91% 11.98 Delayed Quote.4.20%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:16aSoftbank-owned Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of U.S. IPO - FT
RE
01:38aRakuten to Launch 106.8 Billion Yen IPO of Banking Subsidiary in April
MT
03/22Japan's Nikkei jumps nearly 2% as bank fears ease; Rakuten surges
RE
03/21Colombia watchdog fines Rappi for double charges, lax liquor rules
RE
03/20WeWork Announces Comprehensive Agreement to Significantly Deleverage Capital Structure ..
AQ
03/17WeWork in Deal for Capital Injection, Debt Conversion
DJ
03/17WeWork Enters Into Agreements With Ad Hoc Group to Shore Up Balance Sheet; Expects $1.5..
MT
03/17WeWork reaches deal to convert $1 billion of SoftBank's debt to equity
RE
03/16WeWork Shares Rise After Report Company Close to Signing Deal for Debt Conversion, Capi..
MT
03/16WeWork Near Deal for Capital Injection, Debt Conversion, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 517 B 49 129 M 49 129 M
Net income 2023 -337 819 M -2 546 M -2 546 M
Net Debt 2023 14 141 B 107 B 107 B
P/E ratio 2023 -20,6x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 7 293 B 54 977 M 54 977 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4 987,00 JPY
Average target price 6 881,76 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-11.64%54 977
T-MOBILE US2.47%176 408
AT&T INC.-0.11%132 188
KDDI CORPORATION2.06%66 325
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.48%30 508
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.61%23 065
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer