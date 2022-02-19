Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Group Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Softbank's Fortress plots $6.8 billion takeover of UK's Motor Fuel Group - Sky

02/19/2022 | 05:44am EST
(Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group is plotting a 5 billion pound ($6.8 billion) takeover of Britain's petrol stations giant Motor Fuel Group (MFG), Sky News reported on Saturday.

The U.S.-based private equity firm is lining up advisers to work on a bid for MFG, the report said, citing unidentified sources close to the process.

SoftBank-owned Fortress and MFG did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

Last year, MFG's owner Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a U.S. private equity group, had beat Fortress to buy supermarket group Morrisons in an auction. The 7 billion pound takeover is now under British competition regulator's investigation to review if the takeover will reduce choice for supermarket customers in UK.

In December, Fortress said it would acquire Punch Pubs & Co, which operates about 1,300 pubs in the UK.

($1 = 0.7358 pounds)

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.31% 5184 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 14.88 End-of-day quote.1.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 112 B 53 084 M 53 084 M
Net income 2022 616 B 5 354 M 5 354 M
Net Debt 2022 16 151 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 8 737 B 75 884 M 75 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 184,00 JPY
Average target price 9 003,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.60%75 884
AT&T INC.-2.97%170 501
T-MOBILE US, INC.6.90%154 887
KDDI CORPORATION12.40%73 193
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.75%58 722
VODAFONE GROUP PLC22.55%50 441