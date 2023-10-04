Shares of technology companies rallied, as the 2023 craze for mega-cap technology and artificial-intelligence stocks revived.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla rose by roughly 4%, as investors adjusted to the impact of rising Treasury yields on growth stock valuations.

Apple shares, which underwent a correction of rougly 10% from their summer peak, rose by roughly 1%.

Uber Technologies began offering return services for $5 or less to consumers who find it annoying or time-consuming to ship return items.

SoftBank's chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, said artificial general intelligence was so powerful that within a decade it will surpass all human knowledge, as hype about the emerging technology resurfaced.

