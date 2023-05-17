Advanced search
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-17 am EDT
5240.00 JPY   +4.82%
Tech Up on AI Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07:02aChina, Earnings, US Debt Outlook Roil Asian Stock Markets
MT
01:41a'Something must be done,' they cry - and for once it is
AQ
Tech Up on AI Optimism -- Tech Roundup

05/17/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rallied amid growing optimism about the outlook for artificial-intelligence profits.

WeWork shares fell after the chief executive of the co-working space chain, Sandeep Mathrani, stepped down abruptly. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that an executive with WeWork investor Softbank Group, Rajeev Misra, was also lending money to the firm through a separate investment fund he founded.

Microsoft said it was working to fix a glitch that prevented users of its popular Skype service calling China.

International Business Machines and Google are giving $150 million for quantum-computing research at the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo as the U.S. and Japan try to stay ahead of a fast-rising China.

Shares of New Relic rallied after The Wall Street Journal reported that investment firms Francisco Partners and TPG are working together on a $5 billion-plus bid to take the software maker private.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 1739ET

