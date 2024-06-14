SoftBank Group Corp. is one of the largest telecommunications operators in Japan. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows: - fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Japan (92.2%; SoftBank): fixed and mobile telephony services, broadband transmission services, data transmission services, sales of handsets and accessories, etc.; - design and development of microprocessors and Internet of Things solutions (3.7%; Arm); - other (4.1%). Japan accounts for 92.3% of net sales.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services