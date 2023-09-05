10:55 ET -- Arm Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Arm saying it expects its American depositary shares to be offered at $47 to $51 apiece during its initial public offering. The British chip designer said Tuesday that a total of 95.5 million shares will be offered by its SoftBank Group subsidiary, with up to an additional 7 million shares being offered to underwriters. Arm plans to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

