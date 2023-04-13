Trending: SoftBank Said to Plan to Sell Nearly All Its Alibaba Stake

0410 GMT - SoftBank Group Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after a report that it is selling most of its remaining stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. SoftBank is reducing its stake in the Chinese e-commerce company from around 13.5% at the end of December to around 3.8% via prepaid forward contracts, the Financial Times reported Thursday. While the forward contracts give SoftBank the option to buy back shares, it has in the past opted instead to return the stock, according to FT. Alibaba shares fell by as much as 5.1% in Hong Kong after the report and were last down 2.4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

04-13-23 0025ET