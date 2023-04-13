Advanced search
04-13-23
5168.00 JPY   -0.19%
Trending: SoftBank Said to Plan to Sell Nearly All Its Alibaba Stake

04/13/2023 | 12:26am EDT
0410 GMT - SoftBank Group Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after a report that it is selling most of its remaining stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. SoftBank is reducing its stake in the Chinese e-commerce company from around 13.5% at the end of December to around 3.8% via prepaid forward contracts, the Financial Times reported Thursday. While the forward contracts give SoftBank the option to buy back shares, it has in the past opted instead to return the stock, according to FT. Alibaba shares fell by as much as 5.1% in Hong Kong after the report and were last down 2.4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0025ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.93% 93.84 Delayed Quote.13.25%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.19% 5168 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 522 B 48 981 M 48 981 M
Net income 2023 -299 757 M -2 251 M -2 251 M
Net Debt 2023 12 809 B 96 204 M 96 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 -23,5x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 7 575 B 56 891 M 56 891 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 178,00 JPY
Average target price 6 912,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.26%56 891
T-MOBILE US7.11%180 690
AT&T INC.7.39%140 387
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.90%67 238
KDDI CORPORATION1.26%65 063
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.21%30 897
