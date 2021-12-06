Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car chips

12/06/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday argued that competition in the nascent markets for chips in self-driving cars and a new category of networking chips could be hurt if Nvidia Corp carries out its $80 billion purchase of Arm Ltd.

Last week, the regulator said it was suing to stop the deal in which Nvidia, the world's most valuable publicly traded chip firm, is vying to buy U.K.-based Arm from current owner Softbank Group Corp. Arm licenses out its computing architecture to semiconductor firms, which use it to design chips for devices like mobile phones.

On Monday, the FTC released a redacted version of its complaint. It said it believes Nvidia's purchase of Arm would hurt competition because hundreds of chip companies that rely on Arm would be hesitant to keep working closely with the British firm for fear of Nvidia gaining access to their product plans.

Since announcing the deal, Nvidia has sought to frame its purchase as a way of making Arm into a more viable competitor to the "x86" architecture owned by Intel Corp that dominates PCs and data centers. Arm is now used in the central processors for smart phones but not for data center servers.

Nvidia has argued that Intel's x86 architecture has 97.4% market share in data center servers, saying that it will invest in Arm to make it a more viable alternative.

But the FTC complaint on Monday focused instead on new markets where Arm is dominant and where x86 is not currently used. It said that Nvidia and rivals from Intel to Tesla Inc rely primarily on Arm for emerging fields such as self-driving car chips and "data processing unit" chips: networking chips that add a layer of security to data centers.

"Nvidia will have the incentive to harm Arm-reliant

(self-driving chip) rivals as opposed to working collaboratively with them to help them succeed, as Arm does today, because Nvidia competes closely against these rivals for major business

opportunities," the FTC wrote.

Market definition often plays a large role in deciding antitrust cases.

Nvidia declined to comment beyond a statement issued last week saying it plans to "work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition."

Arm executives have told Reuters that Nvidia and Arm plan to create "firewalls" https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nvidia-arm/arm-exec-says-firewalls-will-protect-customer-info-after-nvidia-deal-idUSKBN26S3A1 to protect any information shared with Arm from being inappropriately used by Nvidia.

Herbert Hovenkamp, who teaches antitrust at the University of Pennsylvania law school, said any firewalls that Arm and Nvidia created would probably fall short.

"The agencies rightfully hate firewalls," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Stephen Nellis and Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 3.53% 50.99 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.14% 300.37 Delayed Quote.135.11%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -8.20% 5103 End-of-day quote.-36.67%
TESLA, INC. -0.59% 1009.01 Delayed Quote.53.70%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
05:59pU.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car chips
RE
10:21aShare buybacks by firms globally hit a three-year high
RE
08:02aWeWork's Preliminary Physical Occupancy Rate Rises in November; Amends Credit Agreement
MT
06:22aDaiwa Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
04:50aNikkei 225 Down 0.4% on Omicron Variant Concerns
MT
04:28aCelyad Oncology Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Fortress
AQ
02:45aJapanese Shares Open Week with Weak Trading Session, Close in Red
MT
01:40aSoftBank drags Japan's Nikkei lower; hopes of milder Omicron impact cap losses
RE
12/05Japanese shares fall on Omicron worries; SoftBank drags
RE
12/05Tokyo stocks fall in morning on Wall St. declines, SoftBank losses
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 111 B 53 823 M 53 823 M
Net income 2022 1 476 B 12 996 M 12 996 M
Net Debt 2022 15 202 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,97x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 8 745 B 77 075 M 77 026 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 103,00 JPY
Average target price 9 818,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 92,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-36.67%84 250
AT&T INC.-18.43%167 528
T-MOBILE US-18.16%140 856
KDDI CORPORATION8.74%65 304
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.95%58 755
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-8.73%39 812