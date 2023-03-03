Advanced search
UK Semiconductor Designer Arm to Pursue US Listing in 2023 -- Update

03/03/2023
By Kyle Morris


U.K. semiconductor designer Arm said Friday that it and SoftBank Group Corp. have agreed that a U.S.-only listing for Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company.

The company said its decision follows engagement with the British government and the FCA over several months.

Arm outlined new plans to increase its U.K. presence, with a new site in Bristol and headcount growth. It also intends to maintain its headquarters, operations and material IP in the U.K.

The company also said it intends to consider a subsequent U.K. listing in due course.

The U.S. IPO could value the company at as much as $30 billion or more, some analysts and bankers estimate.

In 2016, SoftBank Group Corp. bought Arm for $32 billion. Two years ago, the Tokyo-based technology company reached an agreement to sell the company to Nvidia, but the deal was scuppered amid opposition from other chip makers and regulators.

SoftBank said last year that it was pursuing a public listing of Arm by March 2023. Arm shares will most likely be listed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the U.S. because many of Arm's customers are based in Silicon Valley, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said at the time.

The news comes in the wake of other companies making statements about potential U.S. listings. CRH said Thursday that a U.S. listing is a logical step since it makes about 75% of its Ebitda in North America, and Flutter Entertainment PLC said last month that an additional U.S. listing is under consideration because of its U.S.-based sportsbook FanDuel.

In May 2022, Ferguson moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange from London. The move followed a yearslong effort by the company to shed businesses outside of North America. Following its sale of Wolseley, the company is generating all of its revenue in the U.S. and Canada.

In the third quarter of 2022, Arm made revenue of $746 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $450 million.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0628ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC -1.43% 13140 Delayed Quote.18.07%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.73% 11462.98 Real-time Quote.9.52%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.71% 233.14 Delayed Quote.59.53%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.59% 1538.5 Delayed Quote.2.79%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.48% 5556 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 541 B 47 814 M 47 814 M
Net income 2023 29 616 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2023 13 729 B 100 B 100 B
P/E ratio 2023 -104x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 8 165 B 59 687 M 59 687 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
EV / Sales 2024 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 583,00 JPY
Average target price 7 067,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.08%59 687
T-MOBILE US0.82%172 116
AT&T INC.1.36%133 043
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.96%66 034
KDDI CORPORATION0.15%63 043
VODAFONE GROUP PLC18.23%32 175