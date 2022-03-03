Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
UK satellite company OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches

03/03/2022 | 05:29am EST
A rocket booster with satellites of OneWeb firm blasts off from a launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome

LONDON (Reuters) - British satellite company OneWeb said on Thursday it was suspending all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow's space agency demanded guarantees that its spacecraft would not be used for military purposes.

The British government, which owns a stake in OneWeb, said it supported the decision.

"In light of Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are reviewing our participation in all further projects involving Russian collaboration," the government said.

A Soyuz rocket carrying 36 OneWeb satellites had been due to launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos had demanded guarantees the spacecraft would not be used for military purposes.

OneWeb, which will offer broadband via a constellation of 650 satellites, was rescued from bankruptcy by Britain and Bharti Global in 2020. Eutelsat and SoftBank have also invested.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -1.80% 673.9 End-of-day quote.-1.45%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS -2.48% 9.292 Real-time Quote.-11.24%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.03% 5212 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 6 115 B 52 881 M 52 881 M
Net income 2022 692 B 5 987 M 5 987 M
Net Debt 2022 15 939 B 138 B 138 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 8 875 B 76 748 M 76 748 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.09%76 748
AT&T INC.-3.17%170 144
T-MOBILE US8.30%156 923
KDDI CORPORATION13.00%73 260
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.43%59 625
VODAFONE GROUP PLC15.66%46 685