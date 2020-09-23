Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
WeWork sells control of China unit; says unit got $200 million in funding

09/23/2020 | 11:36pm EDT
A sign is seen outside offices run by WeWork in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

U.S. office-sharing firm WeWork on Thursday said it will sell control of its China division to one of its investors - private equity firm Trustbridge Partners - as it steps back from a competitive market where it has suffered low-occupancy rates.

The deal effectively offloads the China unit away from the parent, which has faced fundraising issues since a failed attempt to go public in 2019.

WeWork said it will maintain a minority stake and "participating interest." Concurrent with the deal, the division has received $200 million (157.3 million pounds) in funding from existing investors.

Michael Jiang of Trustbridge Partners will serve as WeWork China's acting chief executive officer.

Trustbridge and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd held talks with WeWork's Chinese unit over increasing their stakes and taking majority ownership, Reuters reported in January.

WeWork shelved its initial public offering in 2019 after investors grew wary of its losses, business model and corporate governance, leading to the resignation of co-founder and former chief executive officer Adam Neumann.

It has since undergone significant management change yet remains enmeshed in lawsuits over a $3 billion tender offer to existing shareholders.

Last month, the New York-based startup said it had almost halved its cash-burn rate from the end of last year and obtained a $1.1 billion commitment in new financing from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank, meanwhile, has been steadily offloading assets to raise money after a spending spree late last decade. This month, it said it would sell chip designer Arm Ltd, purchased in 2016, to semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp for $40 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Aditya Soni and Christopher Cushing)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 326 B 59 999 M 59 999 M
Net income 2021 1 427 B 13 538 M 13 538 M
Net Debt 2021 9 331 B 88 507 M 88 507 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 12 006 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7 796,77 JPY
Last Close Price 6 375,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.34.04%117 372
AT&T INC.-27.05%203 143
T-MOBILE US43.32%139 117
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-22.29%136 060
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-10.96%82 962
KDDI CORPORATION-15.32%60 075
