STORY: Shares in WeWork crumbled on Wednesday (August 9).

They sank as much as 27% in early trade.

That after a warning the day before that it could face bankruptcy.

The shared office provider said fewer and fewer firms were ready to sign long-term leases.

WeWork said it was considering options including raising more money, or filing for bankruptcy protection.

It all marks a stunning reversal for a firm that was one of the world's most valuable startups only four years ago.

Back then it was worth an estimated $47 billion.

But WeWork has been in turmoil ever since, after investors became concerned by the behaviour of now-departed founder Adam Neumann.

Four years on, it's yet to turn a profit, and has become a byword for the over-inflated valuations put on some startups.

WeWork has shut some office locations and cut staff in a bid to turn things around.

But this year it faced fresh turmoil with the departure of its CEO and CFO

It's still searching for a new boss.

The pain is also felt at giant Japanese investor SoftBank, which backed the company.

It's seen huge losses on the value of its investments as a result of WeWork's decline.