  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Whoop Valuation Triples Since Last Funding Round, Reaching $3.6 Billion

08/30/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman

Whoop, which provides a subscription service that includes a fitness and sleep tracker, has a reached a $3.6 billion valuation, up from $1.2 billion as of October.

The company raised a $200 million Series F round led by SoftBank Group Corp. Other participants included IVP, Cavu Ventures, Thursday Ventures, GP Bullhound, Accomplice, NextView Ventures and Animal Capital.

Boston-based Whoop now has more than 500 employees, with over 225 new hires in the past 12 months.

The company says its Whoop Strap 3.0 "collects physiological data 24/7 to provide the most accurate and granular understanding of your body." Whoop offers a variety of analytical features such as the Strain Coach.

In October, the company closed a $100 million Series E financing.

Whoop said it "is now the most valuable standalone human performance company in the world." Others in the sector include Fitbit, which went public in 2015 and was sold to Google for $2.1 billion in January.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1338ET

Financials
Sales 2022 6 020 B 54 774 M 54 774 M
Net income 2022 1 413 B 12 851 M 12 851 M
Net Debt 2022 14 766 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 10 539 B 95 903 M 95 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 152,00 JPY
Average target price 10 745,87 JPY
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-23.65%96 324
AT&T INC.-5.67%193 704
T-MOBILE US2.62%172 694
KDDI CORPORATION11.02%70 083
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.88%61 996
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1.49%46 669