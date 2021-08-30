Whoop Valuation Triples Since Last Funding Round, Reaching $3.6 Billion

By Josh Beckerman



Whoop, which provides a subscription service that includes a fitness and sleep tracker, has a reached a $3.6 billion valuation, up from $1.2 billion as of October.

The company raised a $200 million Series F round led by SoftBank Group Corp. Other participants included IVP, Cavu Ventures, Thursday Ventures, GP Bullhound, Accomplice, NextView Ventures and Animal Capital.

Boston-based Whoop now has more than 500 employees, with over 225 new hires in the past 12 months.

The company says its Whoop Strap 3.0 "collects physiological data 24/7 to provide the most accurate and granular understanding of your body." Whoop offers a variety of analytical features such as the Strain Coach.

In October, the company closed a $100 million Series E financing.

Whoop said it "is now the most valuable standalone human performance company in the world." Others in the sector include Fitbit, which went public in 2015 and was sold to Google for $2.1 billion in January.

