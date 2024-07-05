Softcat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services. The Company is an IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company helps commercial and public sector organizations design, procure, implement and manage their digital infrastructure. Its offers solutions, including virtual desktop and applications, supply chain operations, software licensing, security, IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, data center and private cloud, financial solutions, cloud, networking and connectivity, and others. It is engaged in designing, implementing and supporting a mix of private and public cloud, optimized for individual customer needs. It provides assessment services as well as implementing and managing solutions. It designs and implements tools and applications for business environments. The Company sells cloud computing solutions, which include Software as a Service (SaaS).

