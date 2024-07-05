(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and on Thursday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Exane BNP raises Lloyds to 'outperform' - price target 72 pence

----------

JPMorgan cuts Aviva price target to 545 (550) pence - 'neutral'

----------

HSBC raises Auto Trader price target to 925 (825) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Pearson target to 1,052 (1,050) pence - 'hold'

----------

Citigroup cuts GSK price target to 1,900 (2,120) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies cuts Softcat to 'underperform' (buy) - price target 1,490 (1,950) pence

----------

Jefferies cuts Bytes Technology price target to 520 (560) pence - 'hold'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Britvic price target to 1,000 (910) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises Currys price target to 74 (67) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan raises Trainline price target to 410 (395) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Close Brothers group with 'buy' - price target 610 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Victrex price target to 1,300 (1,380) pence - 'hold'

----------

Stifel cuts Harbour Energy price target to 475 (480) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Jefferies cuts Tullow Oil price target to 25 (30) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.