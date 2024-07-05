(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and on Thursday:
FTSE 100
Exane BNP raises Lloyds to 'outperform' - price target 72 pence
JPMorgan cuts Aviva price target to 545 (550) pence - 'neutral'
HSBC raises Auto Trader price target to 925 (825) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Pearson target to 1,052 (1,050) pence - 'hold'
Citigroup cuts GSK price target to 1,900 (2,120) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Jefferies cuts Softcat to 'underperform' (buy) - price target 1,490 (1,950) pence
Jefferies cuts Bytes Technology price target to 520 (560) pence - 'hold'
Goldman Sachs raises Britvic price target to 1,000 (910) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises Currys price target to 74 (67) pence - 'equal weight'
JPMorgan raises Trainline price target to 410 (395) pence - 'overweight'
Deutsche Bank starts Close Brothers group with 'buy' - price target 610 pence
Deutsche Bank cuts Victrex price target to 1,300 (1,380) pence - 'hold'
Stifel cuts Harbour Energy price target to 475 (480) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Jefferies cuts Tullow Oil price target to 25 (30) pence - 'underperform'
