SOFTCAT PLC

05/30/2023
1335.50 GBX   +0.79%
04:08aSoftcat expects annual results in line with expectations
AN
02:44aSoftcat Flags FY23 Outturn in Line With Expectations
MT
05/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
Softcat expects annual results in line with expectations

05/30/2023 | 04:08am EDT
Softcat PLC - Marlow, England-based IT infrastructure provider - Says it has performed well in the third quarter ended on April 30, delivering further year-on-year growth in gross invoiced income, gross profit and operating profit. Says it expects outturn for the full year ending on July 31 to be in line with its expectations. For financial 2022, pretax profit was GBP136.1 million on revenue of GBP1.08 billion.

Back in March, Softcat reported revenue of GBP512.4 million for the six months to January 31. Pretax profit was GBP63.1 million.

Current stock price: 1,334.00 pence each, up 0.7% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 7.4%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Sales 2023 1 090 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
Net income 2023 111 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2023 115 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 2 636 M 3 256 M 3 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 921
Free-Float 61,4%
