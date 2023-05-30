Softcat expects annual results in line with expectations

Softcat PLC - Marlow, England-based IT infrastructure provider - Says it has performed well in the third quarter ended on April 30, delivering further year-on-year growth in gross invoiced income, gross profit and operating profit. Says it expects outturn for the full year ending on July 31 to be in line with its expectations. For financial 2022, pretax profit was GBP136.1 million on revenue of GBP1.08 billion.

Back in March, Softcat reported revenue of GBP512.4 million for the six months to January 31. Pretax profit was GBP63.1 million.

Current stock price: 1,334.00 pence each, up 0.7% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 7.4%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.